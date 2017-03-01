Tennessee Confirms WRs Coach Hire; Other New Staffer

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

Tennessee officially named Kevin Beard as its new wide receivers coach on Wednesday afternoon, confirming multiple reports that came out on Tuesday.

Beard, who played at Miami and made a previous coaching stop as the wide receivers coach for the Hurricanes as well, will replace Zach Azzanni, who left to become the receivers coach for the Chicago Bears last week.

A Ft. Lauderdale native, Beard played receiver for the Hurricanes from 2001-03, helping the ‘Canes win a national title in 2001. He finished his collegiate career with 67 receptions for 920 yards and seven touchdowns before moving on to various professional football opportunities.

He began coaching at the high school level in 2010 and worked his way to a support staff opportunity with Miami in 2014. He was named Miami’s receivers coach in 2015 and worked with current Tennessee offensive coordinator Larry Scott on that staff. Scott, who started that season as Miami’s tight ends coach, ended the year as Miami’s interim head coach after Al Golden was fired. Miami finished second in the ACC in passing in 2015 with 277.1 yards per game.

Beard wasn’t retained by new Miami coach Mark Richt and worked as a quality control coach for …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider