Tennessee Associate AD Reportedly Takes Job At Southern Miss

Here’s another development in Tennessee’s search to find a new Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics to replace Dave Hart, who announced his retirement in August, 2016, but will remain in office until the end of June this year.

Jon Gilbert, perceived as the top internal candidate to potentially replace Hart, will be named the Athletics Director at the University of Southern Mississippi, according to multiple reports, including one from ESPN’s Chris Low.

Jon Gilbert will be Southern Miss’ new AD. Gilbert was previously executive senior associate AD at Tennessee and Dave Hart’s No. 2 man. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 24, 2017

Gilbert came to Tennessee in 2011 as executive senior associate athletics director after serving as the associate athletic director for external operations at the University of Alabama. He more or less served as a right-hand man for Hart over the past couple years, and some believed that Hart was grooming him to take over after his departure.

But Tennessee seems to be going away from that pipeline as the search continues for a new AD.

The Vols have formed a search committee that includes several influential boosters as well as former quarterback Peyton Manning, while also securing the services …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider