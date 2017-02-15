Tennessee Announces Spring Practice Dates

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

It’s getting late into February, which means that spring practice isn’t too far away for Tennessee.

The Vols announced their spring practice schedule on Wednesday morning, confirming that it’ll start on March 21st and conclude with the Orange and White Spring Game on April 22nd.

The SEC Network announced on Tuesday all the times and dates of every SEC spring game. Tennessee’s annual spring game, the Orange and White Game, will be played on Saturday, April 22nd and will played at 4 PM Eastern.

Here’s the full schedule for Tennessee’s spring practice sessions, which wil

Tuesday, March 21 – Practice #1

Thursday, March 23 – Practice #2

Saturday, March 25 – Practice #3

Tuesday, March 28 – Practice #4

Thursday, March 30 – Practice #5

Saturday, April 1 – Practice #6

Tuesday, April 4 – Practice #7

Thursday, April 6 – Practice #8

Saturday, April 8 – Practice #9

Tuesday, April 11 – Practice #10

Thursday, April 13 – Practice #11

Saturday, April 15 – Practice #12

Tuesday, April 18 – Practice #13

Thursday, April 20 – Practice #14

Saturday, April 22 – Practice #15 (DISH Orange & White Game)

All standard practices (not including the O&W game) will be closed to the public and media availability is still TBD.

