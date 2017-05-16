Tennessee Announces “Revamped” Caravan Schedule

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

The future of the Big Orange Caravan – Tennessee’s annual trip to several regional markets that features the head coaches of the major sports programs – has created plenty of stir this offseason with reports circulating that it might not continue.

New athletic director John Currie announced earlier in the spring that it would continue, albeit with a different schedule. The Vols officially released that “revamped” schedule on Tuesday morning. It includes a stop in Chattanooga on June 3, a stop in Memphis on June 11, a stop in Nashville on July 10 that coincides with the annual UT All-Sports picnic, as well as a stop in the Tri-Cities area that has yet to be finalized. There’s no mention of a stop in Atlanta, which has been a location for past caravans.

“I’m excited to hit the road, travel across the state of Tennessee with many of our coaches and connect with our fans to thank them for the role they play in the success of Tennessee Athletics and our university as a whole,” Currie said. “We’ve revamped our traditional caravan format and have reshaped it to reflect the type of event that will allow us to give our …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider