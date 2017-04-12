Tennessee Announces Resignation of Senior Associate AD

Photo Credit: Donald Page/UT Athletics

Another member of Tennessee’s athletic administration is moving on.

Senior Associate AD Mike Vollmar resigned on Wednesday, Tennessee confirmed via a press release, ending his time at Tennessee after joining the department in 2013, a few months after Butch Jones arrived in Knoxville.

Vollmar, who had previous administrative stops at Alabama and Michigan, said he will be seeking other opportunities.

“I met with John Currie this evening and informed him I was going to leave Tennessee to pursue other opportunities,” Vollmar said via the release. “I have enjoyed getting to know John the last couple of weeks and have no doubt he will do a great job leading the athletics department. It is my hope that every student-athlete at Tennessee achieves great success on and off the field.”

Vollmar’s departure continues an exodus of athletic administrators over the past several months. It started at the top with the departure of AD Dave Hart, who was officially replaced by John Currie earlier this month. Other senior members of the administration including former associate ADs Chris Fuller and Jon Gilbert also have departed for other opportunities within the past year.

“Mike and I had a good meeting Wednesday, during which he …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider