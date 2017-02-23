The University of Tennessee announced today that the Vols have agreed to a home-and-home series in football with the BYU Cougars.

According to the announcement, the Vols and Cougars will meet in Neyland Stadium on September 7th, 2019 and Tennessee will travel to Provo, Utah on either September 1st or 2nd of 2023 to play BYU on their home field. That means none of the players on Tennessee’s current football roster will still be with the team as a player when the Vols travel to Provo for the first time ever in 2023.

The meeting between the two teams in 2019 will mark the first time the two schools have ever met in football. Right now, BYU is currently operating as an independent football team, meaning they don’t play for a specific conference like the Vols do for the SEC.

Tennessee’s three other non-conference games lined up for the 2019 season include Georgia State (August 31st), Chattanooga (September 14th), and UAB (November 2nd). All of those games, including the BYU game, will be at home.

The post Tennessee Announces Home-and-Home Series with BYU in Football appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider