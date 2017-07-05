Tennessee Analytics: How Vols Can Improve Offense in 2017

Photo Credit: John Golliher/UT Athletics

Tennessee’s roster and coaching staff will both look much different this upcoming season from what was on the field last year.

Looking ahead to the 2017 season, I’m going behind the numbers over the next couple of weeks with a series of articles. The focus: next-level statistics. Using efficiency matrices from FootballOutsiders.com and the Fremeau Efficiency Index, we can get to the bottom of UT’s shortcomings last season.

We start on the offensive side of the ball.

Tennessee’s offense was rated as the 28th-most efficient group in college football last season. According to Football Outsiders, offensive efficiency is “The value generated by a team’s offense per non-garbage possession relative to national average scoring rates by starting field position.” Late game blowouts are thrown out and success against bad competition is weighted less than big numbers against conferences foes.

The most efficient offense in the country last season? That would be Navy.

A big statistic that hurt the Vols was their offensive turnover rate. UT’s OTO — The percentage of offensive drives that result in a fumble or interception — was .133, good for 92nd nationally. That means over 10% of UT’s drives ended in a turnover or interception …read more

