Tennessee Analytics: Defensive Improvement Starts at Line of Scrimmage

Last week, we discussed how first year offensive coordinator Larry Scott can improve Tennessee’s offense on passing downs.

In this installment of our analytics series, we move to the other side of the ball.

Bob Shoop came to Knoxville last fall as one of the most heralded coordinator hires in the country. But no one expected what came next. Shoop’s defense was inconsistent at best in 2016, and it led to a major disappointment.

The Fremeau Efficiency Index, which is a value generated per possession adjusted for the strength of opponent offenses faced, ranked the Vols’ defense as 65th nationally. But unlike the offense’s failures on first and second down, Tennessee’s defense doesn’t have one glaring weakness according to the analytics.

It’s just all around average.

When an opponent got at least one first down, Tennessee gave up a touchdown 37.2 percent of the time. Tennessee’s Touchdown Rate after First Down was 55th in the FBS.

The problem wasn’t necessarily giving up the big home run play, but stopping the bleeding once the offense moved the chains a couple times. And that starts with controlling the line of scrimmage, which Tennessee didn’t do last year.

