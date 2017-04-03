Tennessee Agrees To Home-and-Home With Oklahoma

After wrapping up a home-and-home series with Oklahoma in 2015, the Vols are set to see the Sooners again in the not-too-distant future.

The teams announced a future home-and-home series on Monday afternoon that will take Tennessee back to Norman, Okla., on Sept. 12, 2020. The Sooners will make their return visit to Knoxville on Sept. 7, 2024.

The Vols lost both in the recent series against Oklahoma, falling 34-10 in Norman in 2014 and 31-24 in overtime in Knoxville in 2015 after despite holding a seven-point advantage until the closing minute of that contest.

Now two of the top-10 programs in college football history will get at least a couple more shots at each other in the coming decade. The teams split the other two matchup in program history with UT’s win coming in 1939 and OU’s coming in 1968.

The Vols have now scheduled three non-conference games in the 2020 season with the Oklahoma matchup being sandwiched by a date with Charlotte (Sept. 5, 2020) and Furman (Sept. 19, 2020). Other future non-conference games of note for the Vols include Georgia Tech (2017), West Virginia (2018) and BYU (2019).

