Tennessee Adds Graduate Transfer CB

Photo Credit: Louisville Athletics

Tennessee added a massive piece to its 2017 secondary on Wednesday afternoon when former Georgia and Louisville cornerback Shaq Wiggins announced via Twitter that he would be finishing up his career with the Vols.

I have made my decision and I will continue to finish my career at the University of Tennessee !!!!! — Shaquille Wiggins (@ShaqWiggins6) April 26, 2017

Wiggins, who will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer, comes to Tennessee following stints with both the Cardinals and Bulldogs. The Tyrone, Ga., native had an injury-plagued 2016 season where he appeared in just eight games, but was an honorable mention All-ACC player in 2015 for Louisville after recording 30 tackles, 11 PUBs and a pair of interceptions in 13 games for the Cardinals.

The former four-star and top-200 recruit had a big impact for Georgia in 2013 as well after he started eight games as a freshman in 2013 with 17 tackles, four PBUs and two touchdowns that season. He had one of his most productive games against Tennessee that season, recording a season-high six stops against the Vols in 2013.

Wiggins chose the Vols over several other SEC opportunities including Mississippi State and South …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider