Ten million views and counting: Josh Turner’s piano-playing 100-year-old grandmother-in-law is a viral video sensation

MCA NashvilleBelieve it or not, Josh Turner isn’t the biggest video star in his family. That title would go to his wife Jennifer’s grandmother, Lois Cunningham, who at age 98 completely stole the show simply by tickling the ivories.

“My grandmother-in-law,” Josh says, “the one that is pretty famous right now for playing ‘How Great Thou Art’ spontaneously on the Grand Ole Opry stage a few years ago just turned 100 back on June 12th.”

Josh and his family treated Ms. Cunningham to a celebration worthy of her century-long tenure.

“We went down there and had a big-time shindig for her,” he reveals. “We played a lot of music and ate a lot of food, good clean fun and fellowship and we had good weather for it and everything and she was feeling good, so we had a great time. She was even up there playing several songs on the piano so she’s still doing pretty good for 100.”

You can watch the centenarian blow out her candles on Josh’s socials. And if you’d like to see her piano-playing prowess, you can check out her video on YouTube. At last check, it’d been viewed …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country