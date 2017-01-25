Television Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80

John Shearer/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Mary Tyler Moore, the Oscar-nominated actress best known for her roles in the television sitcoms The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show, has died. She was 80.

In a statement, her rep said, “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Though Moore didn’t consider herself a feminist, Moore’s portrayal of the single career woman Mary Richards in the iconic Mary Tyler Moore show arrived alongside the Women’s Movement, making her a role model for generations of women. The show, which centered on Richards’ work as a TV producer in a fictional Minneapolis newsroom and her life as a single woman, earned 29 Emmy Awards, the most for any scripted series until Frasier won its 30th Emmy.