Teen’s caffeine-related death highlights the dangers of the common stimulant

Medioimages/Photodisc/Thinkstock(COLUMBIA, S.C.) — The death of a teen who drank caffeinated beverages has spotlighted the possible dangers of caffeine.

Davis Allen Cripe, 16, died last month due to a “caffeine-induced cardiac event” according to the Richland County coroner in Columbia, South Carolina.

Cripe consumed just three caffeinated beverages, but the high levels of caffeine caused a cardiac event, according to Dr. Gary Watts, the Richland County coroner.

He said there was not enough caffeine to be “toxic” causing a “caffeine overdose.”

Instead the caffeine “brought on this cardiac event,” Watts told ABC News. The teen did not have a family history of cardiac arrhythmia or irregular heart beat and there was nothing structurally wrong with his heart.

But how can caffeine, a key component in many common beverages, turn deadly? It can depend on the amount consumed and the person’s health history.

The Mayo Clinic reports that approximately 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine a day is safe for most healthy adults, which is roughly “the amount of caffeine in four cups of brewed coffee, 10 cans of cola or two ‘energy shot’ drinks.”

It’s unclear how much is safe or unsafe for teens or young children, since studies of its effects are not permitted in children.

But, the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health