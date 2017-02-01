Teen With Epilepsy Wins Super Bowl Tickets After Sharing Her Story on Social Media

BananaStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — A Georgia teen is headed to Super Bowl 51 after a tweet qualified her for a social media contest, where she shared her personal story of living with epilepsy.

Atlanta Falcons fan Skylar Tipton, 15, will be attending Sunday’s game with her father at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

“I’m a Daddy’s girl, that’s one, and two, I’ve never been to a football game besides high school,” Skylar told ABC News. “I’ve never been on a plane…it’s a big opportunity. I’d like [to say] ‘Thank you.'”

Skylar was diagnosed with epilepsy at 14 months old. She has not had a seizure in about two years, her dad Jody Tipton told ABC News.

“But, she take 10 pills a day to control the seizures,” he said. “We’ve heard stories of people growing out of them, so we are hoping that she’ll grow out of them, but that’s a wait-and-see thing.”

“She’s taking drama this year,” Tipton added of Skylar’s interests. “The sports we kind of worry about. She’s gotten too hot before and it’s triggered a seizure. [She has] all A’s now and a 94 [grade] in World History. She’s an A-student.”

Skylar’s mom, Rachel Tipton, follows the Facebook page of the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia (EFGA). …read more

