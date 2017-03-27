Teen with cancer dies days after Beyonce FaceTimes with her

Ebony Banks, the Houston teen battling a rare form of cancer, has died — just days after her wish to speak to her idol Beyonce was fulfilled.

A spokesman for Alief Independent School District, where Banks was a student, confirmed that she passed away early Sunday morning.

“I understand she had a smile on her face till the very end,” spokesman Craig Eichhorn told ABC News.

Hours later, the students at Alief Hastings High School, from which Banks had recently graduated and where she was a member of the color guard for four years, organized a candlelight vigil in the band practice lot.

Members of the color guard held their candles up in the air and swayed along to the song “Halo” by Beyonce.

They were the same folks who had organized a social media campaign more than a week ago to get Beyonce to meet Banks, using the teen’s nickname Ebob and the hashtag #EbobMeetsBeyonce.

After Beyonce made the FaceTime call to Banks last Wednesday, friends and fans took to Twitter to celebrate and post pictures of the big moment.

In the clip, Banks tells Beyonce that she loves her, and the singer replies, “I love you.”