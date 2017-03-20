Teen EMT delivers her 1st baby, born 2 weeks early, in couple’s bedroom

Angela Windt(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J.) — One New Jersey woman gave birth two weeks early in her own home after not being able to make it to the hospital in time, but what made the unique delivery even more unusual was who delivered the newborn: a teenage EMT.

“I was a bit nervous because I have never delivered a baby before, but I was confident in my training and my crew,” Nicole Segalini, 18, an EMT with the Berkeley Heights Volunteer Rescue Squad, told ABC News. “I wasn’t scared, but I was definitely amazed at what we were doing.”

When mom Angela Windt, of Berkeley Heights, knew she wasn’t going to make it to the hospital, her husband, Paul, dialed 911.

“I was getting up out of bed to change to go to the hospital and my contractions started going and I felt her and knew this is not good,” Windt recalled of the harrowing experience on March 10. “I made it halfway across the bedroom floor and looked at my husband and said, ‘We’re not going to make it.’ He laid me down on the floor and got some towels down. I said, ‘Call 911,’ and he was cool as a cucumber. …read more

