Teen donates to family’s nonprofit after toddler’s story hits home

Carissa Carroll/Witt Family(SHOREVIEW, Minn.) — A selfless teen has donated $1,500 of his own savings in honor of a boy whose story hit home.

Jordan Witt, 18, worked part-time since November to raise funds for Jack’s Basket — a nonprofit that provides new and expectant parents of children with Down syndrome with resources and support.

Jordan told ABC News that he was moved by Jack Carroll, the little boy who inspired the cause, as well as his own little brother Logan’s story.

“Logan has really taught me the true meaning of unconditional love,” said Jordan of Little Falls, Minnesota. “People often say, ‘What joy has Logan given us even though he has Down syndrome?’ Well, the answer is so easy. Our outlook on life has changed. Life is so much bigger than our own selves. He smiles, he laughs, every day is different with him. And that’s so neat about it.

“As for what inspired me to donate, it’s the love I have for the mission of Jack’s Basket, what they do and the love I have for Logan.”

The idea for Jack’s Basket began in 2014, months after Jack Carroll, now 3, was born.

The organization delivers congratulatory baskets to new and expectant parents of …read more

