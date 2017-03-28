Teen brings little girl’s mermaid dream to life

Keegan Carnahan/Twitter: @selftltledtyler(TAMPA, Fla.) — One little girl’s magical mermaid dreams of being “Under the Sea” came true during bath time last week.

Keegan Carnahan, a teen from Tampa, Florida, was helping give her nanny’s daughter a bath while the nanny, Jenna Haslam, was busy making dinner.

Haslam’s daughter, 3-year-old Alidy Clark, thought Carnahan looked like a real-life mermaid because of her dyed pink hair, so the teen decided to take it one step further by putting on a waterproof mermaid tail she had in her closet.

The timing worked out perfectly because Haslam had just ordered Alidy a children’s mermaid tail too, and the two quickly flipped and floated their way into “gadgets and gizmos a-plenty” paradise.

“Alidy had decided to wear her mermaid costume around the house and ironically I had gone through a phase a couple years ago and had a mermaid tail in my closet!” Carnahan, 15, wrote to ABC News. “I thought what happened was funny so I was texting my friend Sophia about it and put it on Twitter but I never would’ve expected it to get this big.”

Carnahan tweeted photos of their enchanting mermaid time together on March 22 and it was an instant hit on social …read more

