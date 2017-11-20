Ted and Grace Anne Koppel on COPD, third leading cause of death in U.S.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, is the nation’s third biggest killer after heart disease and cancer. About 150,000 Americans die of COPD each year. Among women, it is more deadly than breast and ovarian cancers combined. Ted Koppel focuses on the disease for a report next weekend on CBS “Sunday Morning.” His wife, Grace Anne, was given only a few years to live when she was diagnosed 16 years ago. The Koppels join “CBS This Morning” to discuss why they’re advocating for more research into prevention and treatment. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Health