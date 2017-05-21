Teacher’s uplifting art project reminds students of their uniqueness

Jessica Moyes/Sharon Elementary School(NEW YORK) — One art teacher has inspired her entire school to embrace their unique gifts and talents.

Jessica Moyes, who’s worked six years at Sharon Elementary School in Newburgh, Indiana, wanted each student leave their mark on the school by painting a rock any way they wanted to. She said she was inspired after seeing a similar project online.

After applying for an approximately $500 grant from a local foundation, Moyes put her plan into action.

She first inspired the students by reading Linda Kranz’s 2006 children’s book, “Only One You.”

“The story is basically about a little fish, who is getting ready to venture out on his own and he gets some words of wisdom from his parents,” Moyes told ABC News. “The most important thing that the book talks about is being unique and not always following the crowd.”

The teacher then had each student — a total of 740 children — paint a rock in their own unique way during a class period.

Moyes, who later laid the rocks around the school, completed the beautification project by creating a sign, featuring a quote from “Only One You.”

