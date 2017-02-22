Taylor Swift scores a new #1 Hit…on the country chart

Jason Merritt/LP5/Getty Images for TASTaylor Swift‘s been out of the country music game for a while, but she’s still got the magic touch when it comes to penning country hits.

“Better Man,” a song written by Taylor and recorded by Little Big Town, has just reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. “Thanks to Taylor Swift for sending us this beautiful song,” the group’s Karen Fairchild tells Billboard.

The last 12 months have seen many pop stars crossing over to the country charts, either as performers or writers. Meghan Trainor co-wrote the hit “Rewind” for Rascal Flatts, for example, and scored another hit with Brett Eldredge with the Christmas duet “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

Meanwhile, Pink joined Kenny Chesney and hit #1 with “Setting the World On Fire,” and Elle King declared it was “Different For Girls” in a duet with Dierks Bentley

Source:: ABC News Radio Country