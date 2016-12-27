Tales From the ER: Winter Holidays

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — With any luck, a festive holiday season includes merriment, cheer and possibly some eggnog, but for emergency room doctors, the holidays can mean treating patients for some unusual holiday-related ailments.

Here’s a few cautionary tales from the doctors who work on the frontlines of the holiday season.



Step Away From the Presents

Dr. Brahim Ardolic, chairman of emergency medicine at Staten Island University Hospital, said he has worked every holiday for two decades and says when it comes to new presents, it’s the parents who should be extra cautious.

Every year, Ardolic said he’s seen parents injured after being a little too excited about playing with a toy for their child.

Ardolic recalled treating a 50-year-old woman one year “who was fascinated by hoverboards.”

“She stepped on it for 1 second and ended up with both feet above her head,” Ardolic told ABC News. The hoverboard was also broken after it crashed into the wall.

“It was literally 15 minutes after the present was opened,” Ardolic said, noting that the woman wasn’t seriously injured but did have to stay in the emergency department for hours due to back spasms.

“Everyone from the family took turns visiting her and making fun of her,” Ardolic said.