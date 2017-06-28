Tales from patients that stand to lose a lot from GOP health bill

Credit: Joe Merlino(WASHINGTON) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has decided to postpone a vote on Republicans’ legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, after concluding he does not have the votes to pass the bill this week before the chamber goes on recess for the 4th of July holiday.

Several large patient and hospital groups, including the AARP and American Medical Association, have expressed skepticism about the draft legislation when it was first released last week in the Senate, but ramped up their opposition to the bill after the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) presented its formal analysis on Monday. The CBO report estimates that over the next 10 years, 22 million Americans would end up uninsured under the Senate plan as compared to trajectories under current law. The difference was largely a result of deep cuts to Medicaid within the proposal, as well as smaller subsidies in the form of tax credits to help people purchase insurance on the individual market.

In addition, the CBO outlined ways in which some of the sickest and most vulnerable Americans could be subject to changes in regulations that could dramatically increase out of pocket costs.

