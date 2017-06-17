Take a Look At Peyton Manning’s Day on UT’s Campus

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Peyton Manning was on the University of Tennessee’s campus this past week, and he had a busy visit to the university where he played for four years and is considered a legend.

The official Vol football Twitter account released a video interview with Manning in which he detailed his busy day on UT’s campus. Manning began the day by eating breakfast with his former coach, Phillip Fulmer, and then visited the football facility and met Tennessee’s current quarterbacks.

Manning then witnessed the dedication of a new dining hall on campus, spoke with the recipients of the annual Peyton Manning scholarship, and more.

Here’s the full video:

The Lord is my Shepherd.

Peyton Manning is my quarterback. pic.twitter.com/UmhEhj6fBb — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 17, 2017

Manning makes a habit of paying a visit to UT’s campus more than once a year, and now that he’s retired, his trips have become more frequent. Manning was in attendance at several Vol football games last year and will likely be back again this fall to see some more games.

Tennessee’s notable home games this season are against Georgia, South Carolina, LSU, and Vanderbilt. There’s a good chance Manning will attend …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider