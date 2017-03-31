Tainted heroin suspected of killing seven in NY state in one day

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A batch of tainted heroin or other opioid that may still be getting sold on the street is suspected in the deaths of six men and one woman in a single day in a western New York county.

The county executive of Erie County, New York, and local health officials warned at a news conference that the unusually high number of apparent overdoses in a period of just over 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday may be tied to an illicit substance.

“We know something is on the street that is killing people at a much higher rate that you would normally see,” County Executive Mark Poloncarz told reporters at the news conference Thursday. Using the substance “could be a death sentence.”

Poloncarz said Erie County, which encompasses the city of Buffalo, usually sees approximately seven fatal overdoses in a week.

The county health department is urging heroin users to throw out any of the drugs they have in case it is tainted with fentanyl or another substance that could make it deadly.

Fentanyl is an opioid like heroin but can be 50 to 100 times more potent, so even a small amount mixed in with heroin can result in a deadly …read more

