“T-Shirt”: It’s more than just a #1 song to Thomas Rhett

ABC/Image Group LAIf you consider yourself a member of Thomas Rhett‘s Home Team, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the right outfit, and TR himself is here to help you out with that.

The singer has designed a new Home Team t-shirt in partnership with Project 615, a Nashville-based company that specializes in philanthropic apparel.

You can check out Thomas and his wife Lauren modeling the short-sleeved red shirt on social media, showing off a new Home Team logo that features the blue circle and three white stars from the Tennessee state flag.

All the proceeds from the $29.99 tee will go to 147 Million Orphans, a cause that’s dear to TR and Lauren’s heart. In addition to having their own baby in August, they’re also adopting a little one from Africa through the organization.

You can order your t-shirt online, but you’d better hurry: the Home Team tee will only be available for the next couple weeks, through April 28.

Thomas Rhett plays two sold-out shows on his Home Team Tour in his hometown next Thursday and Friday, at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville.

