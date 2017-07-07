‘Swim Team’ follows teens with autism finding joy and acceptance in the water

Nicole Chan, Swim Team/Argot Pictures(NEW YORK) — When Mike and Maria McQuay founded the Jersey Hammerheads swim team, their aim was to give their son Mikey, who has autism, an opportunity to be competitive and be part of a team.

Now the team, coaches and members are the focus of a recently released documentary by director-producer Lara Stolman, titled “Swim Team.”

Stolman started filming in 2014, after coming across the Hammerheads as she sought swim lessons for her own children. She and her crew began shooting on the first day of practice.

The film follows the McQuays and Mikey, who was then 17, along with other swimmers at the Hammerheads’ nascency.

“I was immediately struck by the energy and optimism of the families that were coming together to form the team,” Stolman said in a news release about the film. “With the Hammerheads families, I had found a group of parents who refused to take no for an answer. They were saying YES, and as a community, it was galvanizing for them. As a mother, I was so personally inspired by what they hoped to accomplish, I knew I had to share their story.”

The Hammerheads consist of a competitive group of about 13 teenagers

