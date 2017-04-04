Susan Sarandon denies alleged feud with Julia Roberts

Getty Images/Jason LaVeris(LOS ANGELES) — While fans watched Susan Sarandon in the latest episode of Feud, about the famous rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, the 70-year-old Oscar winner put another feud to rest.

During an hour-long live tweet session, Sarandon addressed old rumors that she and Julia Roberts didn’t get along during the making of their 1998 film Stepmom.

“Found out it was my PR person creating rumors,” the actress posted.

Sarandon linked to a 1998 Entertainment Weekly article about the rumored feud, in which she said at the time, “If you make a movie with a male star, everyone assumes you’re f——. If it’s a female star, everyone assumes you’re fighting.”

In the article, Roberts was equally dismissive of a feud. “Actually, Susan and I were kinda hoping that people would say we were f——,” she told EW then. “Now that’s delicious cocktail-party fodder. But this? Boring.”

Perhaps not much has changed. Sarandon tweeted that she’s always asked about her relationship with her Feud co-star Lange, who plays Crawford to her Sarandon’s Davis.

The latter joked that she and Lange got along so well that they are now dating.