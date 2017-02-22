Survey: Trump & Clinton supporters watch the Oscars very differently

ABC/Jeff Lipsky(LOS ANGELES) — During his daily press briefing Monday, President Trump’s spokesperson Sean Spicer was asked if POTUS would be watching Sunday night’s Oscars, and what we could expect from his Twitter feed if any “Meryl Streep moments” took place during the telecast.

The reference, obviously, was to the multiple Oscar winner’s screed against the president during her Golden Globes acceptance speech — one which is expected to be emulated by many stars, who have made no secret of their opposition to President Trump’s policies.

As such, it’s promising to be a very political Oscars, and in a new survey — “Trump vs. Clinton and the Politics of Oscar Viewers” — The National Research Group discovered what viewers think about that comes down to what side of the political aisle you’re standing on.

The organization polled 800 average moviegoing Americans, half whom were Hillary Clinton voters, and the other half of whom pulled the lever for Donald Trump.

Some key findings, published in The Hollywood Reporter, include: