“Surprise, It’s Me” — Dave Chappelle returns in trailer for Netflix stand-up special

Getty Images/George Pimentel(NEW YORK) — We’ve got a trailer for the upcoming Dave Chappelle stand-up comedy special on Netflix.

A reported $60 million deal locked in three stand-up shows from the acclaimed Chappelle’s Show star, who’s kept a relatively low profile after walking away from a reported $50 million offer from Comedy Central for a third season of the show. The new trailer shows some of the fruit of his Netflix deal: two comedy specials woven into one show, airing March 21 on the streaming service.

In the clip, Chappelle riffs on how diet, not armed cops or terrorists, is the deadliest foe for African-American men. He also talks about the rise of ISIS, and meeting O.J. Simpson shortly before the murder of Simpson’s wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

The two concerts were in Chappelle’s vault: one of the, The Age of Spin, was filmed in March 2016 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium. The other show, Deep in the Heart of Texas, was recorded in April 2015 in Austin, Texas.

The double-stand-up performance will be Chappelle’s first comedy special in 12 years. A third special will be all-new material.

In addition to Chappelle, Netflix ponied up big-time to …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment