‘Supermoms’ at Colorado hospitals with their kids get gifts for Mother’s Day

This Mother's Day, 175 moms across Colorado who are spending the day in the hospital caring for a sick child will be recognized with a gift.

It’s the work of a group called “Celebrating Supermoms,” created and led by Sarah Portillo, herself a mom who knows all too well the struggles of spending weeks and sometimes months on end inside

hospital walls.

“It’s saying, ‘Hey we see you, we want to encourage you,'” Portillo told ABC News. Her daughter, Lily, has acute medical needs. It was back in 2008 when Lily was 5 and needed surgery and recovery

that fell over Mother’s Day weekend that Portillo said she first had the thought that hospitals should have volunteer events for moms over the holiday.

Fast forward seven years later and she reconnected with a friend, Rachele Chrismer, and found out her son had passed away on Mother’s Day. Chrismer was passing out gift bags in Zack’s honor.

It was then Portillo decided she could take that idea and make it bigger, though she credits Chrismer with sparking her Celebrating Supermoms movement. Chrismer has since moved to Minnesota and

still passes out gift bags to moms.

