Supermodel Ashley Graham’s Message to Little Girls: ‘Perfection Doesn’t Exist’

Rockin’ Robin Productions(NEW YORK) — Looking back on 2016, Ashley Graham never imagined she’d become the first full-figured model to land on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue.

“These are things that I never even dreamed that I could even touch. Because for so long, I was told, ‘No, you’re not that girl. You won’t ever be that girl,’” Graham told Robin Roberts in an interview airing on the ABC News special, Game Changers, Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

“Honestly, at the end of the day, what I want women to know is that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. And that it should not define who you are,” she said.

Graham shattered stereotypes and barriers this year — from the coveted SI swimsuit cover to TED talks, designing her own clothing line and being named one of Glamour’s 2016 Women of the Year for her activism and body positivity.

Even Mattel, the creator of Barbie, recognized Graham’s influence this year. The toy maker collaborated with her to make a Barbie in her likeness, embracing all of her curves.

“It was really important for me to have touching thighs because little girls need to know that perfection doesn’t exist,” Graham …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health