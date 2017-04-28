‘Superman’ visits tiny cancer patient at hospital window

Courtesy Abby Breyfogle (ROCHESTER, Minn.) — A toddler battling cancer confined to her hospital room received a special visit to her window on Thursday.

Kendal Breyfogle was greeted by a window washer dressed as Superman at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, as part of the hospital’s “Superhero Day” that took place on April 27.

Kendal’s mom, Abby Breyfogle, snapped a photo of the touching moment and shared it on her Facebook page.

“It was the first time she ever saw that so she was apprehensive at first, but started giving them high fives and was mad when they left,” Breyfogle of Pierre, South Dakota. “Child life here is great. It’s hard for us because a lot of [activities] are in the hallways and we can’t go into the hallway, so this was cool that we can be a part of it.”

Kendal and her twin sister, Kenedi, will turn 2 years old on May 1, 2015. Both girls were both diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on Aug. 17, 2015.

“Having two, of course it’s sad, but we just immediately went to the next step because we need to fight this,” Breyfogle told ABC News that year. “The doctor said it’s very rare.”

