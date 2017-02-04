Super Bowl National Anthem Singers: A History

Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesThis Sunday, country superstar Luke Bryan will take the stage to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. He’ll be the first male artist to sing the anthem since Billy Joel did it in 2007. He’s also the first male country artist to do the honors since Garth Brooks in 1993.

This year’s halftime performer, Lady Gaga, sang the anthem last year, and the NFL claims she’s the only artist who scored the halftime performance slot a year after singing the anthem.

There are only two artists who’ve ever sung the national anthem at the Super Bowl twice. One is Billy Joel: he sang it at Super Bowl 41 in 2007, and at Super Bowl 23 back in 1989. The other is Aaron Neville, in 1990 and in 2006.

The very first real, chart-certified pop star to sing the anthem at the Super Bowl was Diana Ross, in 1982. Prior to that, the anthem was performed by marching bands, instrumentalists, choirs, country star Charley Pride and middle-of-the-road female singers and actresses, including former Charlie’s Angel Cheryl Ladd. The first male pop singer to do the honors was Barry Manilow in 1984.

Most …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country