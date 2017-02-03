“Super Bowl LI”: Thomas Rhett Roots for His Home Team

ABC/Image Group LA Like most of us, “Star of the Show” hitmaker Thomas Rhett will be watching his pal Luke Bryan as he sings the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

If you wonder who TR will be pulling for, well, you only need to consider that just like Luke, Thomas Rhett traces his roots to the Peach State.

“I’m going for the Falcons. Being from Georgia, I have to root for the Falcons,” TR says. “I really don’t watch that much NFL. I’m more of a college guy, but it’s pretty awesome to have a team that I’m from the state of be in the Super Bowl,” he adds.

Whether it’s the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots, you can pull for your team starting at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday night on Fox.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country