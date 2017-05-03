Summer ‘margarita rash’ after drinks and meals in the sun

bhofack22/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — With temperatures rising many people are already dreaming about celebrating with a lime margarita or bloody Mary, while soaking up the sun.

While the lime in the margarita or celery in a bloody Mary may seem like the harmless ingredients, it turns out the seemingly innocent garnishes can actually be a health hazard. When they touch the skin, the area of contact may react with a skin condition called phytophotodermatitis.

What is phytophotodermatitis?

Phytophotodermatitis is a skin condition caused by plants that contain photo-sensitizing agents called psoralens, which the area of the skin touched by the plant more sun sensitive. They are found especially in citrus fruits, including lemon and lime, as well as other fruits and vegetables like celery, parsley, figs and carrots.

Psoralens cause a sunburn-like reaction where they contact the skin that can develop into a red, itchy patch, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The skin may also have a blistering reaction if a higher concentration of the active ingredients are combined with a longer amount of time spent with UVA exposure. Places closer to the equator have increased have higher risk for the skin reaction.

The condition is fairly common and the skin can become more sensitive within an …read more

