“Summer in a Cup”: Trisha Yearwood serves up a pool-inspired, friend-tested tropical treat

If you want to know what Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be drinking by the pool as the weather heats up, all you have to do is drop by Williams-Sonoma to find out. Trisha's favorite cocktail is now part of her new line at the high-end culinary retailer.

The host of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on Food Network explains how “Summer in a Cup” came to be.

“It really was a hot afternoon in Oklahoma, and my friends and I were in the pool,” Trisha recalls. “And my friend Mandy… She went inside to make a drink, and she came out with this concoction, and she took a drink and she said, ‘That’s summer in a cup.’ And I’m like, ‘What a great name!’”

After its initial creation, Trisha admits the ingredients tended to vary.

“’Summer in a Cup’ wasn’t one thing for awhile,” she says. “It was like whatever you kinda had in the kitchen that was tropical, and you’d add some kind of coconut rum, usually, to it. So it was tropical, but it changed.”

Once Trisha decided to make it part of her new line at Williams-Sonoma, it was time to nail the recipe down.

“We had to kinda really hone in, and …read more

