Summer health hazards to watch out for during Memorial Day

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — With Memorial Day signaling the unofficial kick-off to summer, everyone may be ready to enjoy some fun. But the season can also mean increased risk for a few health hazards like sunburns, spoiled foods and insect bites.

Here’s a rundown of the top summer hazards and how to avoid them.

Sunburns

One of the best parts of the summer is finally being able to bask in the sun. But too much sun can obviously lead to an uncomfortable and unsightly sunburn.

To enjoy the sun safely, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends using water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. The sunscreen should have an SPF of 30 or higher.

Experts also advise seeking shade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when the sun’s rays are the strongest.

Water can amplify the sun’s rays, so be extra careful at the beach or the pool. And be sure to reapply sun block every two hours or after taking a dip.

Spoiled Food



The start of summer means the start of outdoor dining season, including barbecues and picnics. But, food that sits in the sun can go bad quickly.

