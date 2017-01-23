“Suicide Squad” Director Wishes He’d Made The Joker the Main Villain

2016 – Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — In a grateful response to a fan’s tweet that called the polarizing movie “a masterpiece,” Suicide Squad director David Ayer posted a heartfelt note that is even getting respect from the film’s detractors.

“I know it’s a controversial film, I really tried to make something different, with a look and a voice of its own,” Ayer wrote. “I went for it.”

He then admitted, “…I know Squad has its flaws, Hell, the World knows it. Nothing hurts more than to pick up a newspaper and see a couple years of your blood, sweat and tears ripped to shreds. The hate game is strong out there.”

“The movie was wildly successful commercially,” Ayer continued, admitting that part of the process was learning where the movie strayed. Ayer feels much of that comes down to Jared Leto’s Joker, who was only in the movie for a few minutes.

“Wish I had a time machine. I’d make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story,” said Ayer; many say the movie suffered for putting a group of grounded anti-heroes, like Margot Robbie’s bat-wielding fan fave Harley Quinn against an ancient supernatural demon.

Still, Ayer said graciously, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment