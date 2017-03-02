Study: Some melanoma survivors still seek out the sun

cirminalatt/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new study finds that even individuals who have survived a bout with a deadly form of skin cancer may not sufficiently heed doctors’ caution about sun exposure.

The study, published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention, looked at 724 long-term survivors of melanoma and 660 control patients to compare their sun exposure. Researchers say they found that on a typical weekday, melanoma survivors were “significantly less likely to report high sun exposure…sunburns, or indoor tanning.”

On a typical weekend day, however, high sun exposure was similar between the two groups. The study determined that the melanoma survivors were more likely to follow optimal sun protection behaviors.

Still, researchers say, some melanoma survivors reported using indoor tanning, ten percent said they intentionally sought sun to tan and 20 percent reported suffering sunburns.

While melanoma survivors reported healthier sun exposure and protection behaviors, a significant number still reported behavior that doctors warn against. As a result, researchers believe that there is still room to improve sun protection.

