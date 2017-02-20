Study: Majority of parents with children at home don’t lock up prescribed opioids

Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Despite a rise in opioid dependency in the U.S., a majority of parents who have prescription opioids at home do not report storing them safely, according to a new study published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

Just 32 percent of parents of young children under the age 7 reported storing prescription opioids safely — in a latched or locked location — researchers from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said in the study. The percentage was even lower for parents of older children between the ages of 7 and 17 — 11.7 percent. Parents who had children in both age groups leaned closer to those with young children; 29 percent reported storing the medications safely.

“Our work shines a light on the pervasiveness of unsafely stored opioids in American homes with children,” study lead author Eileen McDonald, MS, faculty with the Johns Hopkins Center for Injury Research and Policy, said in a statement Monday. “Unsafely stored opioids can contribute to accidental ingestions among younger children and pilfering by older children, especially high school students.”

The study included data from 681 adults with children in the home who had been prescribed opioid medications. They were first recruited over the …read more

