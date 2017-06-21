Study: extra virgin olive oil could help reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease

dulezidar/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new study published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology indicates that extra virgin olive oil may be associated with reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The research was completed at Temple University, and involved the introduction of extra virgin olive oil in mice known to develop key characteristics of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of six months. They were fed a diet supplemented with the oil for six months, and then their neuropathy and behavior was studied for changes.

Researchers said that those mice that had their diet supplemented with EVOO performed better on cognitive tests and saw stark differences in brain tissue — including fewer amyloid plaques.

A Mediterranean diet, heavy in fish, olive oil and plant-based foods, has long been known to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, as well as lowering the risk of dementia. Some previous research had linked extra virgin olive oil to the health benefits of the diet as a whole.

Experts say that research remains to be done to determine whether the use of extra virgin olive oil can stop or reverse the disease in mice — as well as determining whether the findings are applicable to humans. …read more

