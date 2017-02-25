Students Paint The UT Rock To Support Blackburn

As Tennessee’s lengthy search for a new athletic director drags on, fans are continuing to find creative ways to express their support for one candidate or another.

Former Tennessee associate AD and current Chattanooga AD David Blackburn, who has openly said he wants the job, is the favorite choice of many, and some students at Tennessee found another way to show their support this week, painting “The Rock” on UT’s campus:

The people have spoken! pic.twitter.com/dGpbUnkHb3 — Jake Tidwell (@jaketidwell97) February 24, 2017

Blackburn and former head Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer are believed to be two of the top candidates, though new chancellor Dr. Beverly Davenport, who is consulting with both a search firm and a search committee, may also be looking around at sitting ADs at other schools around the nation.

Outgoing AD Dave Hart will officially retire at the end of June, but a hire is expected to be made before that point.

