Student teachers at Yale on ‘indefinite’ hunger strike

Courtesy Local 33 – UNITE HERE(NEW HAVEN, Conn.) — Eight graduate student teachers at Yale University have been on hunger strike since last Tuesday in an effort to push a collective bargaining agreement with the university forward.

The protesters, including four men and four women who are part of the new Local 33-Unite Here union, say that their fast is indefinite or until the school’s administration agrees to discuss an agreement with the eight departments that joined the union. They say they have only consumed water.

“I’m pretty hungry, and I’m tired most of the time,” Charles Decker told ABC News, a graduate teacher for Yale’s Political Science department and one of the eight fasting. “But one thing that has kept my spirit up is the steady unyielding flood of support.”

Yale University President Peter Salovey said in a statement, “My primary concern is for the health and safety of our students. While I deeply respect their right to freedom of speech and expression, I urge our graduate students to reconsider this decision and to avoid actions that could be harmful to their well-being.”

On April 12 and April 25, Local 33 filed to begin negotiations with Yale and the university refused, according to

