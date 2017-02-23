Stress hormone measured in hair linked to persistent obesity, study finds

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — People with long-term stress may be more likely to be obese, according to a recent study by scientists at the University College London, and the telltale signs can be found in strands of hair.

The paper published Thursday in the journal Obesity found that people who have a higher level of the stress hormone cortisol, which affect’s the body’s metabolism and how it distributes fat, over a long period of time may be more likely to be obese. Their levels of cortisol were measured through hair samples.

This study is part of growing body of evidence linking stress and excess weight gain, including obesity, which is linked to higher risk for heart disease and cancers, according to the World Health Organization.

“We don’t know what is the true relationship between stress and obesity,” said Sarah Jackson, a research associate at the Institute of Epidemiology & Health at the University College of London. “We know there’s a relationship there but we don’t know if it’s stress causing obesity or obesity causing stress.”

To better understand the long-term relationship between weight and stress over time, researchers looked at information from multiple four-year periods starting in 2002. They compiled data on cortisol and body …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health