Strangers honor lives of twin babies with random acts of kindness

Liz Kawulok(FIRESTONE, Colo.) — Strangers, friends and family are performing random acts of kindness in memory of twin boys who lost their lives months after they were born.

Brothers Luke and Liam Kawulok died after being diagnosed at birth with a rare brain disorder called lissencephaly. Doctors gave both boys two years to live, but Liam died months later on Jan. 9, 2016, and Luke died less than a month later, on Feb. 5, 2016.

“Devastating was for sure the right word,” mom Liz Kawulok of Firestone, Colorado, told ABC News. “They told us we would never see them smile and we would not see them interact with us. Really, we had six great months with them. Every day our hearts would break because we knew we wouldn’t have them forever, but we enjoyed every single moment.”

To honor her sons, Kawulok and her husband Chris, launched the social media campaign #forLandL — to encourage people to perform 12 good deeds on their sons’ May 12 birthday. The movement began in 2016 and picked up again this year, in celebration of what would have been Luke and Liam’s 2nd birthday.

Using the hashtag, people shared their kind acts on social media.

