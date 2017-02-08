Strangers Give Bride Early Wedding So Dad with Cancer Can Walk Her Down the Aisle

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Thanks to the help and generosity of strangers, a New York father with cancer was able to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Alyssa Kamm, 28, a Rochester resident, moved up her wedding after learning that her dad Karl Jones was diagnosed with the disease just three weeks ago.

“It was more than I could’ve ever asked for,” Alyssa Kamm told ABC News of her nuptials. “My dad’s always been a superhero to me, invincible. I’m such a daddy’s girl, so when I heard that about him it just broke my heart. To imagine not having him with me, there to walk me down the aisle, was the worst thought. I would’ve been heartbroken if my dad couldn’t have done that for me.”

Jones was diagnosed with an advanced cancer on Jan. 13.

Kamm said she found out that day while at a conference for work.

“I kept getting cryptic texts and no one was really telling me what was going on,” she recalled. “I knew it was bad but I didn’t know it was going to be as bad. When I got to my parents’ house finally, I cried. My mom told me to go upstairs and talk to my dad, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health