Stonecom Launches News Talk 94.1/AM 1600

A new year and the year’s first snow….good reasons to have a new source of news, weather, sports, and information in the Upper Cumberland. It has arrived with the launch of News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.

The station signed on the air Monday bringing information and conversation to Cookeville, Monterey, Baxter, Sparta, Livingston, Gainesboro and Smithville.

“We are excited to be able to reach a much bigger portion of the Upper Cumberland with a station dedicated to keeping local listeners informed,” Stonecom President Larry Stone said. “News Talk 94.1/AM 1600 will truly be Where The Upper Cumberland Talks.”

The station’s call letters were changed with the Federal Communications Commission to WUCT, reflecting the station’s new position. Stonecom, owners of News Talk 94.1 and three other stations, purchased the station in October and erected new transmission equipment in December.

News Talk 94.1/AM 1600 combines information with conversation 24/7, providing local listeners the chance to stay informed on many different topics.

“We call it ‘Smart Talk’ because it reflects a focus on more than just politics,” Stone said. “Most of us…are so much more than just left vs. right name-calling. We care about highways and our kids. We love SEC Football. We are interested in our money, our house, our animals. News Talk 94.1 reflects this.”

The station features Clark Howard, weekdays 9-11am with two hours of conversation on everything from scams to travel deals to retirement. Middle Tennessee’s own Dave Ramsey shows the road to financial peace weekdays 1-3pm. The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum brings interesting guests and SEC football talk 365 days a year to afternoons on News Talk 94.1. His 3-5pm show gives listeners the chance to sound-off.

In addition to conversation and the biggest games, News Talk 94.1 will be an information center for the region with local news and weather every hour on the hour followed by CBS News, the long-time standard bearer for national and international news coverage.

“Rafferty Cleary and Kate Cook will provide our listeners with complete coverage of the stories happening right here at home,” Stone said. “Every hour, count on us for local news followed by CBS News, which since the 1940s has been a beacon in this region for news.”

News Talk 94.1 will also present a full-hour of local news, weather, and sports each morning from 7am-8am. “The Upper Cumberland This Morning” will also offer the latest UT News from Bob Kesling, business reports, and the day’s obituaries at 7:25am. The fastpaced approach to news continues afternoons at 5pm with “The Upper Cumberland At 5.”

Fans of political conversation will have numerous chances to sound off on the issues as well as News Talk 94.1 presents Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade mornings from 8-9am, Joe Pags weeknights 6-8pm and John Bachelor weeknights 8-10pm.

News Talk 94.1/AM 1600 will be home to marquee sports events including the upcoming AFC and NFC Championship Games as well as the Super Bowl and March Madness. The station serves as the home to the Lady Vols and features two hours of UT conversation every Sunday at 4pm, including the long-running Big Orange Sunday featuring former Tennessee Defensive Coordinator Doug Mathews.

Weekends on News Talk 94.1 feature more smart talk including a Saturday focus on getting things done. “How To Saturday” features engaging conversation in all fields from your garden to technology to your health. Sunday evening features a six-hour block that brings insight and analysis beyond the rhetoric.

Stonecom proudly serves the entire Upper Cumberland on-air and online with local content and service through News Talk 94.1/AM 1600, Lite Rock 95.9, Rock 93-7 and 106-9 Kicks Country. Stone said the station looks forward to offering new forms of information and conversation on News Talk 94.1 and at NewsTalk941.Com, where the station streams live.

“This is only the beginning,” Stone said. “I hope local listeners will make News Talk 94.1 a destination – and a new preset on the radio.”