Steve Harvey Apologizes for Suggesting Asian Men are Unattractive

ABC/Adam Taylor(NEW YORK) — Steve Harvey is apologizing to fans for his recent comments suggesting Asian men are unattractive.

Harvey caused a social media firestorm last week when he joked that women were not interested in dating Asian men. Now, the comedian-host has taken to twitter to apologize for his insensitive remarks.

“I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week,” Harvey wrote. “It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever.” Today is also Harvey’s 60th birthday.

Harvey’s apology comes after Eddie Huang, whose autobiography Fresh Off the Boat inspired the TV show of the same name, wrote an essay in the New York Times addressing Harvey’s comments. In a letter entitled, “Hey, Steve Harvey, Who Says I Might Not Steal Your Girl?” the actor explains how the media has continued to marginalize Asian men.

“There were times I thoroughly believed that no one wanted anything to do with me,” Huang wrote. “I told myself that it was all a lie, but the structural emasculation of Asian men in all forms of media became a self-fulfilling prophecy that produced …read more

