Steve Carell once rocked “Despicable Me 3″‘s 80s fashion

Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures(HOLLYWOOD) –– Despicable Me 3 hits theaters this weekend, and thanks to a new villain, there’s a strong 80s vibe to the whole animated adventure. Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig return as co-stars, with Carell telling ABC Radio that yes, he rocked some embarassing outfits in the 80s, but one item in particular sticks in his memory.

“My brother gave me a Liz Claiborne jacket that was a powder blue, cotton sort of bomber/barracuda jacket, And it had the biggest shoulder pads,” Carell admits.

The film’s new villain, Balthazar Bratt — voiced by South Park co-creator Trey Parker — was a former child star who played a young supervillain in a popular television series that ultimately got cancelled. He adopts his former character’s persona to become a real supervillain, who settles things with 80s dance battles. That isn’t Wiig’s style, but she thinks it’s “a great way to solve an argument.”

“It’s just like, if you’re really mad at someone, just be like ‘All right, well, let’s dance it out!’” she explains.

As for their favorite 80s dance battle songs, Carell chooses “anything from Flock of Seagulls.” Wiig, though, would prefers something from the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack.

“Axel-F” …read more

